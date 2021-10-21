Nonprofit builds playset for Fayetteville 4-year-old with cancer so she can 'be a little kid again'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lorelei is a 4-year-old girl in Fayetteville with a lot of energy and big dreams. She loves talking, unicorns and playing with her little brother.
Unfortunately, Lorelei is not like other little girls. Her mom, Danielle Nickey, said she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
"It kind of turns your world inside out in the moment," Nickey said. "We are at a good place right now where she is stable, and hopefully next summer, we will be all done."
And thanks to the Roc Solid Foundation, Lorelei has a brand-new backyard playset.
According to its website, the nonprofit has built playsets this year for nearly 400 families who are fighting pediatric cancer.
"A new backyard playset not only provides a safe, germ-free place to play, but it also gives the child and family an escape from the reality of fighting cancer and a way to create happy memories together," according to its website.
Volunteers built Lorelei's playset in her backyard Thursday and said she was more than willing to help.
"She has the most energy I've ever seen a 4-year-old have," said James Templeton, a frequent volunteer.
Templeton said he knows building playsets "can't cure cancer" but sees Roc Solid's work as valuable to children and their families.
"I believe it helps defeat cancer by just giving a little of hope for a few minutes every day that they are out there. They are not thinking about cancer. They are not thinking about everything that's going on at the hospital. They are able to be little kids again and have fun again," he said. "It takes only four hours to build a playset, but it will bring memories that last a lifetime."
