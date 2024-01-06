10-year-old injured in accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, uncle arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is facing charges after a 10-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting in Rocky Mount, police said.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, on January 3, officers responded to reports about a shooting in the 600 block of Dexter Street. When officers arrived they found a 10-year-old and his mother. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his thigh, police said.

RMPD said an investigation later found that three juveniles found an unsecured weapon in the house and were playing with it when the gun was accidentally fired and hit the 10-year-old victim. The gun was seized by officers and later discovered to be a stolen weapon in an incident that happened in 2021.

Police said the 10-year-old was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The juvenile's uncle James Mercer Jr was arrested on January 3, on unrelated charges for possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, out of Wilson County. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond and was released. On Saturday, Mercer was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm from a minor. He is being held without bond at the Nash County Jail.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252)-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252)-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).