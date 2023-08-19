2 people arrested charged for possession of drugs in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police arrested and charged two people Friday after finding drugs in their vehicle.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Church Street for a traffic violation. After the stop, the officer searched the vehicle and found 102 grams of crack cocaine, 132 grams of marijuana, and $2,000 in cash.

The driver, Kelsey Bynum, 40, of Nashville, was charged with maintaining a vehicle used for the keeping and selling of controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also charged the passenger, Aristarchus Howard, 36, of Rocky Mount, with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bynum received a written promise to appear, and Howard received a $200,000 secured bond.

