Woman, toddler struck and killed by driver in Rocky Mount, police say

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 2:55AM
WTVD

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are piecing together what led up to a driver crashing into and killing two people, including a toddler.

Police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Kingston Avenue.

RMPD said a vehicle traveling westbound on Kingston Avenue struck two people.

The victims died at the scene. RMPD said they were a 60-year-old woman and a 1 1/2-year-old toddler. The two were related, police said.

Their identities were not immediately released.

The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old woman, was not injured.

The Rocky Mount Traffic Enforcement Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. No word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

