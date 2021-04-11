Rocky Mount police investigate after pedestrian killed in hit and run

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police are seeking information after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash on Saturday morning.
Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard.
On arrival, officers said they found a male pedestrian dead on the road.
Authorities have yet to release a description of the vehicle or the identity of the victim at this time.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.
