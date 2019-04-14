Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount man was charged in the murder of his father Saturday evening, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.It happened in the 7200 block of Summerlea Place.Police were said to have responded to what initially was reported to be an accidental shooting. However, when they got there, they determined the call was actually a domestic homicide.Officials identified the victim has 51-year-old William Marcellus Major.22-year-old William Marcellus Major Jr. was arrested and charged with first degree murder.Deputies say there is no clear motive as to why William killed his father.Major was placed in the Nash County Detention Facility with no bond.