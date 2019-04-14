Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Son charged with first degree murder in Rocky Mount

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount man was charged in the murder of his father Saturday evening, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 7200 block of Summerlea Place.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police were said to have responded to what initially was reported to be an accidental shooting. However, when they got there, they determined the call was actually a domestic homicide.

Officials identified the victim has 51-year-old William Marcellus Major.

22-year-old William Marcellus Major Jr. was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Deputies say there is no clear motive as to why William killed his father.

Major was placed in the Nash County Detention Facility with no bond.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rocky mountmurderhomicidedomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday
ECU students killed in South Carolina car crash identified
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Fayetteville police investigating after man wounded by gunfire
This intense 45-minute workout gets Canes host ready for games
Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot in road
Millbrook High senior out of ICU following soccer game collision
Show More
Durham man charged after allegedly trafficking $500K worth of drugs
Shopping center reopens after crew hits gas line in Fayetteville
Durham celebrates 150th anniversary, acknowledges explosion victims
2 arrested in stabbing of Macy's worker at Southpoint in Durham
Capitals edge past Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime in second playoff game
More TOP STORIES News