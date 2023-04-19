Rocky Mount substitute teacher, student charged after classroom fight caught on video

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a new bill that would enforce stricter penalties for assaults on school workers.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student and a substitute teacher at Rocky Mount High School have both been charged after they were involved in a fight, police said Wednesday

The fight happened Monday morning, Police said the teacher, Xaviera Steele and a juvenile student were involved in the altercation, which went viral after a video of the incident circulated on social media.

In the video, the student and teacher can be seen arguing about a phone. That soon escalates to them hitting each other repeatedly and eventually grappling on the floor.

Steele was charged with simple assault, She received a written promise to appear in court and was released.

The student, who is not being named because of age, was charged with simple assault via juvenile petition.

No injuries were reported during the fight.

Steele has been employed with the Nash County Public School System for about a year.

The incident comes as North Carolina lawmakers are considering a new bill that would enforce stricter penalties for assaults on school workers.

The legislation, HB534, is working its way through the legislature and could classify certain assaults as felonies for repeat offenders.

