First court appearance for man accused of exchanging gunfire with Rocky Mount police

A police officer in Rocky Mount opened fire while investigating a stolen car Thursday afternoon, police said.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of exchanging gunfire with Rocky Mount police is expected in court.

Antonio Wilkins was cleared and discharged from ECU Health in Greenville and is now in Rocky Mount police custody.

An officer exchanged gunfire with Wilkins as they were investigating reports of a stolen car on February 9.

Check crime across the Triangle with this interactive tool

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue just southeast of downtown.

During a news conference Friday, Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell said Wilkins took off running and officers caught up with him behind the shopping center. That's when he pulled a gun and started shooting at officers, Hassell said.

The second officer returned fire hitting Wilkins in the leg.

The two officers involved were not injured. Both have been placed on administrative leave.

Wilkins is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Rocky Mount Police give timeline of events that led to officers and suspect exchanging gunfire