2 adults found shot dead in Rocky Mount parking lot; 2 children found alive but cold in the same car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found shot to death in a parking Thursday morning, and two children were found alive but freezing in the backseat of the car, according to Rocky Mount Police Department.

At 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Barnhill Construction located at 1451 Construction Drive. Police said employees of the business were arriving to work, when they saw the two people inside a vehicle in the employee parking lot and called 911.

Investigators arrived and realized two children were also in the car. The children had not been injured, but they were very cold--having been left in the car with the dead bodies for an extended period of time.

First responders took the children to UNC Nash Healthcare for treatment due to being exposed to cold weather. No updates have been provided about their condition.

In addition, the identities of all the people involved are not being released until family members can be notified.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111.