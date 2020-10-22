Grifton man charged with first-degree murder in weekend Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Grifton man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man last weekend in Rocky Mount.
Officers responded to a shots fired call along the 700 block of Luper St just after midnight Saturday. Officers found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.
Thursday, Bryan Antwan Daniels, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and posession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the shooting.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.
