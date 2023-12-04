Child hurt in Rocky Mount shooting out of hospital, woman in critical condition

Rocky Mount Police are searching for a man in connection with a shootout that seriously injured an 8-year-old boy and injured two others.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police said Monday that they continue to piece together the details on a shooting that left an 8-year-old boy and two adults injured on Saturday evening.

The shooting left 41-year-old Tiffany Vick with serious gunshot wounds. She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. On Monday, police said she remains there in critical condition.

The 8-year-old boy was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, police said, and is recovering at home.

The other person injured, a 24-year-old bystander, sustained a graze wound.

RMPD said investigators are still looking for 24-year-old Arkeem Shields, 24, who police said exchanged gunfire with Vick after an altercation escalated. Shields has several active arrest warrants that were unrelated to this incident, police said, but is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.