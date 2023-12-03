8-year-old, 2 adults injured in shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy and two adults were injured in a shooting Saturday evening.

According to the Rocky Mount Police Department, officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 1100 block of West Raleigh Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Police said an 8-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, who was grazed by gunfire, were also injured during the incident. Both were treated for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

RMPD said the shooting started after a "verbal altercation" escalated between individuals who know each other and resulted in gunfire between the two groups.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).