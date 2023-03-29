Rocky Mount Police are looking for Brendan Bryant, 35, in connection with a shooting during the weekend outside downtown nightclubs.

Rocky Mount police looking for 'armed, dangerous' suspect in connection to club shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police said Tuesday that they have identified a suspect in a downtown shooting early Sunday that left three people injured.

Police said Brendan Bryant was involved in a physical altercation with a 41-year-old man in a parking lot as people were leaving area nightclubs.

At some point, Bryant, 35, produced a handgun and shot the other man, police said. Rocky Mount PD also said that after that shooting, other people fired shots, striking two other people, a 29-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman.

Warrants have been obtained on Bryant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflict serious injury, attempted murder and possession of firearm by a felon.

Bryant is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Bryant's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to please contact the Rocky Mount Police Police Department at (252) 972-1411, call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).