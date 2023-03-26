Rocky Mount police investigate multiple overnight shootings

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount Police are investigating after a busy night of gun violence.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to UNC Health Nash Hospital in reference to a person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers arrived and found a 25-year-old man who was shot during an altercation at a house party at Creek Ridge Crossing apartments.

The victim was identified as Daquan Newell from Halifax County.

Tyrone Conyers Rocky Mount Police Department

Investigators determined that Tyrone Conyers, 29, was responsible for the shooting and obtained warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

Conyers is not in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 700 block of Eagles Terrace in reference to another shooting, which turned out to be accidental.

The victim was identified as Joseph Mackling, 19. He was treated at UNC Health Nash Hospital and released,

Then about 2:30 a.m., officers working in the area of Northeast Main Street heard multiple shots fired.

Officers went to a parking lot in the 100 block of Northeast Main Street, where a large fight took place and shots were fired as nightclubs were letting out.

Police found three people struck by gunfire.

The victims, a 19-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital for treatment.

Two were described as stable, but the 41-year-old man was transferred to ECU Medical Center in serious condition.

While police were investigating the shooting outside the nightclubs, three women drove to the Rocky Mount Police Department to report that their vehicle had been hit by gunfire in the same parking lot.

The three women, all 20 years old, were not injured.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate these incidents and asks that anyone with information about these cases to please call the police department at (252) 972-1411, or call Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text and your message to 274637).