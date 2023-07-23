Worshipers attend Sunday services days after tornado tore through Nash, Edgecombe counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- An EF-3 tornado did a lot of damage during its 33 minutes on the ground in Nash and Edgecombe counties Wednesday.

Days later, a Sunday service, led by Pastor Kim Evans at Rocky Mount's Greater Joy Church, is a haven for her congregation--especially for those whose jobs inside the storm-torn Pfizer facility had them uncomfortably close to the destruction.

"It didn't touch any building that the people were actually in, so that was a blessing," said Pfizer worker, Chantella Wiggins. "And to just think that we actually lived through that, it happened so quick, like ten minutes."

The church is important to the community as they try to recover from the storm, providing resources and contacts for those who need more help. Those who worship at the church include people affected personally by the twister's fury, and people who know someone else who needs help.

"We've had many of our members going out door to door in the community, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, to help assess the needs of the people," Evans said.

"We're trying to do everything we can. The food, anybody that needs to speak to someone, or whatever we can do to help. Because we're like a team. It's not just one person, one area. We're all working together to piece us back together," Wiggins said.

She says the community should continue to be there for each other as people in both Edgecombe and Nash counties work to restore what's damaged.

"As a faith-based community, we are doing our very best to make sure that we're meeting the needs in the right way, for the right people in the best way possible," Evans said.

