Woman critically injured in Rocky Mount shooting

Officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital just after 9 last night in reference to a patient with gunshot wounds.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Rocky Mount are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman injured.

The victim was listed in critical condition and has since been transported to a hospital in Greenville for further treatment.

So far, no word on a possible shooter.