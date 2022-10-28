Rolesville High School placed on lockdown after suspected trespassers come on campus

Rolesville High School placed on lockdown due a reported threat and trespassers on campus, school officials said in an email to parents.

The Code Red lockdown went into effect at 2:10 p.m. Friday, the email stated.

Officers apprehended the people who were suspected trespassers and the lockdown was lifted at 3:00 p.m.

School dismissal proceeded once the situation was under control.

Rolesville High said students who ride the bus will arrive later than normal.

The incident that prompted the lockdown is still under investigation, school officials said.

No other information has been released.