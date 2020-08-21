Former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera reveals he has lymph node cancer, ESPN reports

Rivera tells Schefter that its lymph node cancer and it is in the early stages and is considered "very treatable and curable."
"I was stunned," Rivera said. "But I was angry because I feel like, I feel like, I'm in best health I've been in."
Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera tells me he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020
Rivera, 58, who now works as the head coach of the Washington Football Team, revealed to the team he had cancer Thursday night. Schefter tweeting, "Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, 'I'm going to be a little more cranky, so don't piss me off.' "
Despite his condition, River plans to continue coaching.
"Doctors encouraged me to do it, too," he told Schefter. "They said, 'If you feel strongly, do it. Don't slow down, do your physical activities.' But everyone keeps telling me by week 3 or 4, you'll start feeling it."
"#KeepPounding," the Carolina Panthers tweeted Thursday night.
August 21, 2020