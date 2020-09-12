obituary

Ronnie Williams, former Garner mayor, dies at 72

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ronnie S. Williams, the former mayor of Garner, died on Saturday at the age of 72, town official announced.

Williams served as mayor from 2005 until last Dec. where he was succeeded by current Mayor Ken Marshburn.

Prior to being elected mayor, Williams served for 20 years on Garner's Board of Alderman -- the now named Town Council. During his more than three decades of public service, town officials said he helped the town blossom from a "sleepy community along a rail line to a dynamic, fast-growing suburb of over 30,000 residents."

"Under Mayor Williams' leadership, Garner experienced a transformation that brought prosperity and opportunity while maintaining our town's unique charm and character," Mayor Marshburn wrote in a statement. "Garner's ability to grow while holding on to its vital community spirit and identity is a testament to Mayor Williams' vision and to his love for his hometown."


Town officials said Williams' accomplishments greatly enhance the Garner community's quality of life to many of the town's residents.

Williams is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Betsy, as well as two sons and a grandchild.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygarnerobituarywake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBITUARY
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
UNC English professor Randall Kenan dies at 57
Eastern NC mayor dies after battle with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twitter flags Trump's tweet urging absentee voters to confirm ballot at polls
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
1 dead, 2 others injured when van slams into box truck in Durham
About 8,800 unaccompanied children are expelled at US border
UNC beats Syracuse 31-6 in season opener
COVID-19 LATEST: NC reports 1,454 more COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths
Woman struck, killed on US 70 in Johnston County
Show More
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Raleigh officer injured in crash while responding to 2 other crashes
Local expert challenges recent CDC study on restaurants
Are locals taking advantage of Phase 2.5 business reopening?
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
More TOP STORIES News