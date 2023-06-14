Roxboro police say 21-year-old Anthony Williams was going more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone just before 4 a.m. on Durham Road in Roxboro.

Man critically injured in crash during high-speed chase in Roxboro

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured in a high-speed chase police said he started in Roxboro earlier this morning.

Roxboro Police Department said 21-year-old Anthony Williams was going more than 90 mph on Durham Road (a 45 mph zone) just before 4 a.m.

When officers tried to stop Williams they said he sped up and reached speeds above 115 mph.

The chase ended when Williams lost control at the intersection of Midland Terrace and Camden Avenue in Durham. The car flipped over several times, and Williams sustained serious injuries.

Police recovered drugs, an AR-15 and a handgun. Williams had an outstanding felony warrant from Durham. He was also wanted out of Virginia for multiple charges including felony breaking and entering.

Williams was taken to Duke Hospital in critical but stable condition.