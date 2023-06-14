WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man critically injured in crash during high-speed chase in Roxboro

WTVD logo
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 2:10PM
Suspect critically injured in crash after Roxboro high-speed chase
EMBED <>More Videos

Roxboro police say 21-year-old Anthony Williams was going more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone just before 4 a.m. on Durham Road in Roxboro.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured in a high-speed chase police said he started in Roxboro earlier this morning.

Roxboro Police Department said 21-year-old Anthony Williams was going more than 90 mph on Durham Road (a 45 mph zone) just before 4 a.m.

When officers tried to stop Williams they said he sped up and reached speeds above 115 mph.

The chase ended when Williams lost control at the intersection of Midland Terrace and Camden Avenue in Durham. The car flipped over several times, and Williams sustained serious injuries.

Police recovered drugs, an AR-15 and a handgun. Williams had an outstanding felony warrant from Durham. He was also wanted out of Virginia for multiple charges including felony breaking and entering.

SEE ALSO: Durham police investigate after 2 men shot less than 10 minutes apart

Williams was taken to Duke Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW