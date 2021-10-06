Water main break floods Roxboro Street in Durham

A water main break sends tons of water gushing onto Roxboro Street in Durham.The source of the break is located on Roxboro Street near Denfield Street. Drivers headed south into Durham on Duke Street will have to remain on that road for a bit longer instead of merging left onto Roxboro Street.The water has been gushing onto the street since around 4 a.m. Crews are on the scene trying to shut off the water and repair the damage. It's unclear at this time how long all that will take.There are several businesses in the area where the water main break has occurred. Fortunately the businesses located at North Duke shopping mall are accessible from Duke Street.