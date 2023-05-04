  • Watch Now

Man tried to kick in door at Gov. Cooper's private home, NC first lady says

Thursday, May 4, 2023 12:42AM
North Carolina first lady Kristin Cooper wrote that she's "personally sick of these people roaming the streets" and disrupting neighbors after the bars close in Glenwood South.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's first lady, Kristin Cooper revealed that a drunken man recently tried to kick in the door of the private home she shares with Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper posted on a neighborhood listserv that the incident happened late last month about 3 a.m. at the Coopers' Forest Park residence.

She wrote that she's "personally sick of these people roaming the streets" and disrupting neighbors after the bars close in Glenwood South.

The first lady wrote that it appeared to be a man just having "fun." She said the man had no criminal record and did not appear to know whose house it was.

"People who live in Forest Park have reported an uptick of ring and runs and other similar disruptive behavior when bars on Glenwood South close and patrons return to cars parked in the neighborhood, including someone banging on the door of the private home of the Coopers the other night," said Jordan Monaghan, Deputy Communications Director for the governor's office.

Monaghan said no damage occurred and no arrests were made.

