Gov. Roy Cooper to speak at 1 p.m., expected to issue push to improve NC reentry services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to issue an executive action on Monday.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. at the Executive Mansion. His public schedule notes that he will be taking steps to strengthen North Carolina's reentry services.

Reentry services are programs in place to help people previously incarcerated adjust and return to their communities as productive members.

Cooper has been a longtime proponent of these services. He has signed declarations recognizing April as Second Chance Month, participated in meetings with the State Reentry Council Collaborative and created action plans to help improve the state's support of these services.

Cooper's 1 p.m. speech

Cooper is serving in his final year as North Carolina Governor, as he has now served the legal maximum of two terms.

Last week, Cooper set out a new strategy to support public education -- another issue he has a long history of supporting. He said this year he planned to build a coalition to prod the General Assembly to improve public schools toward his policy preferences.