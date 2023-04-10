"I am still the same person, and I am going to do what I believe is right and follow my conscience," Cotham said while announcing that she had switched political parties.

Gov. Cooper: Rep. Cotham can 'still stop bad legislation that hurts people she promised to help'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly a week since NC Rep. Tricia Cotham switched parties, giving Republicans a veto proof majority in both houses of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Now, the state's most prominent Democrat, Gov. Roy Cooper, has released a statement about what happened. On Twitter, he challenged Cotham to stand firm on the issues she told voters she supported.

Cooper said Cotham could "still stop bad legislation that hurts people she promised to help, regardless of her party."

Cotham joined the Republican Caucus months after easily winning election in a left leaning district in Mecklenburg County. She said she was switching parties after being bullied for going against the Democratic party on some issues.

"If you don't do exactly what the Democrats want you to do they will try to bully you. They will try to cast you aside," she said when explaining her reasons for changing teams.

Cooper stayed positive in his Tweets, arguing that politicians standing up for what is right should be commended.

"When good people make their voices heard, good things happen. Encourage both Democrats and Republicans to do what's right and hold us all accountable," he said.

Cotham said last week that she was going to "do what I believe is right and follow my conscience." In the past she has talked about her own abortion and co-sponsored a bill to codify reproductive rights. She has also publicly voiced support for the LGBTQ+ community and accused Republicans of attacking the community.

It's unclear if Cotham will continue to support those issues now that she is a Republican, or if she will flip her vote against those topics.

In the days following Cotham's party flop, Republicans in the state legislature filed several bills aimed at regulating transgender youth especially when it comes to participation in sports.