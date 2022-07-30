Dozens of guests displaced, 2 unaccounted for after Fayetteville motel fire

Thirty-seven firefighters from eight departments responded to the Royal Inn off Gillespie Street around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An early morning motel fire in Fayetteville left dozens of people displaced.

Officials told ABC11 that more than 40 guests were checked into the inn and are now having to relocate.

Two people were checked into the room where the fire apparently started; they have not been accounted for.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen shooting from a first-floor hotel room, which was subsequently destroyed by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.