Raleigh officer hit by car while making an arrest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh police officer was taken to the hospital Thursday after they were hit by a driver in a parking lot.

According to Raleigh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Raleigh Boulevard in the parking lot of Food Lion. Officers were trying to take a suspect into custody when someone drove a car into one of the officers.

The officer was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD said the driver was taken into custody.

The parking lot remains closed while police investigate.