Police investigating string of car break-ins, shooting in Morrisville neighborhood

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men involved in a string of car break-ins and a shooting in a Morrisville neighborhood.

On Tuesday, officers responded to the sounds of shots fired along the 100 block of Ruby Walk Drive at 5 a.m. On arrival, officers found one vehicle that had been fired into as well as a .45 caliber gun stolen from the car. While on scene, officers began to receive reports of other vehicles that were broken into.



In total, officers learned that 19 vehicles were broken into along Ruby Walk Drive and the surrounding area.

Investigators believe the shooting into the unoccupied vehicle as not a random incident.



Anyone with information on the break-ins or shootings is asked to contact Morrisville police at (919) 625-1846. A cash reward is being offered in the arrest of those involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillewake countybreak inshootingwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hospitalizations hit another record high in NC
WCPSS answers your reopening plan questions
Iconic NC barbecue joint reopens after 2019 closure
Gym owners anxious over Phase 2 reopening extension
Scammers using real photos to make fake rental ads, stealing hundreds
NC businesses dispute federal data showing employees lost jobs
2 children injured when shots fired from black car into Durham home
Show More
Video shows NC kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
Two MS-13 members arrested in NC
12-year-old boy shot in head in Durham
I-40 East closed in Raleigh after deadly pedestrian crash
More TOP STORIES News