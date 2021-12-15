Ruckus Pizza donates money, gifts to families in need this holiday season

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local pizza chain is helping families this holiday season by giving away thousands of dollars in gifts.Ruckus Pizza is once again partnering with local schools to make sure the giveaway reaches families who need help the most.Last year, the restaurant helped 45 families get $50,000 in gifts and support."I see it first hand like our families struggling they reach out to me and that's mainly why they reach out to me on so it means so much to just you know see that community support is strong," Swift Creek Elementary School social worker Mykeia Smith said.The money and gifts come from donations from people who ate at Ruckus over the last several weeks.