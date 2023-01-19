Duke basketball player teams with food bank for a good cause

Duke basketball player Ryan Young teamed with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina on Wednesday to take part in a food pantry donation.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Duke basketball player is putting his name, image and likeness partnership to good use.

Young, a 6-10 graduate student who transferred to Duke after earning his degree at Northwestern, stopped by the Iglesia Presbiteriana Emanuel Church in Durham as volunteers prepared food for families in need.

"When I came here, I wanted to work with somebody and be able to have a positive effect on the community especially just with how large figures are as Duke basketball players are in the Durham community," Young said. "It's important to get out there and help others in the way we can, and hopefully use a platform to shed some light on some awesome operations like they have here."

The Iglesia Emanuel food pantry provides food to more than 600 families each week.