Fayetteville police investigate fatal parking lot shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Fayetteville parking lot on Thursday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot along the 700 block of S. Reilly Road. While investigating the shooting, a person who had been shot arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 463-8477.

