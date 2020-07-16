Fayetteville police investigate fatal parking lot shooting

#FayPD is currently on the scene of a deadly shooting in the parking lot of 700 S Reilly Rd. The victim was pronounced deceased at CFVMC.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Nevitt 910-703-3499 or leave a tip at https://t.co/jgc6gWbjEi

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Fayetteville parking lot on Thursday evening.Just before 5 p.m., officers responded to a parking lot along the 700 block of S. Reilly Road. While investigating the shooting, a person who had been shot arrived at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or Crimestoppers at (910) 463-8477.