Salon Alchemy partners with local radio station to give free haircuts to students

The B93.9 New Country radio station teamed up with Salon Alchemy to provide free haircuts for students in preparation for the new school year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The B93.9 New Country radio station teamed up with Salon Alchemy to provide free haircuts for students in preparation for the new school year.

According to Trevor Morini of B93.9, the event represents an effort from the station to help the community as inflation and high prices continue to impact families.

"We just know there are so many expenses that parents have this year with inflation up," Morini said. "School supplies are more expensive, everything is more expensive, so just taking one less expense off of the list for parents that's what we're aiming for."

Salon Alchemy, generally closed on Mondays, opened its doors for the special event to help students look sharp. About 40 appointments were scheduled for the day with walk-ins welcomed, Morini said.

This remains the first event of its kind for the salon, according to stylist Shea Rieper, who said they hope to make it available annually in the future.

"It does feel actually really great because we have never done anything like this as a salon, so it's just nice to have that opportunity," Rieper said.

Morini said the event is B93.9's way of demonstrating its presence in and similarities with the community.

"Radio stations are the fabric of communities," Morini said. "And we just want to show that we are out here with you and we live in the same place as you; we drive the same streets and we have the same daily concerns as far as expenses and everything."