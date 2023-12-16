Salvation Army, Toys for Tots call for Angel Tree gift donations for kids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Salvation Army chapters in Wake and Cumberland counties say they still need many more presents for their Angel Tree adoptions.

The Salvation Army for the Sandhills is handing out donated presents to nearly 1,300 children this holiday season through its partnership with Toys for Tots. But resentatives in Fayetteville and Raleigh say they need more presents to go around.

"Even though they were adopted, people might forget to return them. And so we have to supplement those with extra things that we have," said Major Cheryl Grider of the Salvation Army Sandhills Region chapter.

The Sandhills chapter still needs to fulfill wishlists for nearly 200 children. Volunteers mostly need presents for older kids--those around 10 to 12 years old.

"It just takes so much pressure off the families," said Keirah-Lee Garry. "It allows them to actually enjoy their holiday, rather than stressing about the finances of it."

Volunteers at the warehouse on C Street say year-after-year, the Fayetteville community has shown their generosity, bringing gifts to the Salvation Army's office on Russell Street in droves.

"It's become kind of a tradition in our community, I think for a lot of families to go shop for their families each year," Grider said.

They are asking for anyone who can help to pitch in and to make drop offs on Russell Street.

"Giving a child a toy or a gift or a hat, anything--it will help that child's self-esteem," Sharon Golston said. "That special act of kindness coming from an adult, it will serve a child well in the future."

Organizers said they need presents for older folks, too. Things like queen-sized bedding sets and crock pots will help them cross off lots of wishlists.