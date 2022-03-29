Sports

Howell throws for NFL scouts, execs at UNC's pro day

EMBED <>More Videos

Howell throws for NFL scouts, execs at UNC's pro day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was one of 12 Tar Heels players who took part Monday in UNC's pro day ahead of the NFL Draft.

Howell threw in front of NFL executives, scouts and the media at North Carolina's indoor practice facility.

He did not run or participate in other drills.



"I think the main thing is just being consistent with the footwork," Howell said. "Showing that I can do the footwork that they're doing in the NFL."

Howell started 37 games at North Carolina during three seasons and is projected to be one of the first five quarterbacks selected in the draft.

The NFL Draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas.

You can watch it right here on ABC11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillnfl draftunc tar heels
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Absolutely unacceptable': Moral Monday rally returns to Raleigh
Raleigh eagerly preps for return of Dreamville festival
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
Victims identified in Durham double homicide
Durham's Down Payment Assistance aims to help first-time homebuyers
Raleigh deaf interpreter inspired by 'CODA' Oscar win
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Show More
NC LGBTQ community thrilled by DeBose's Oscars win
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Triangle represented at 94th Annual Oscar Awards Sunday
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
More TOP STORIES News