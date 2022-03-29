Howell throws for NFL scouts, execs at UNC's pro day

UNC Pro Day. QB Sam Howell showing off his arm and footwork to the scouts. @ABC11_WTVD @UNCFootball pic.twitter.com/QGh5bMdACp — ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) March 28, 2022

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was one of 12 Tar Heels players who took part Monday in UNC's pro day ahead of the NFL Draft.Howell threw in front of NFL executives, scouts and the media at North Carolina's indoor practice facility.He did not run or participate in other drills."I think the main thing is just being consistent with the footwork," Howell said. "Showing that I can do the footwork that they're doing in the NFL."Howell started 37 games at North Carolina during three seasons and is projected to be one of the first five quarterbacks selected in the draft.The NFL Draft begins April 28 in Las Vegas.You can watch it right here on ABC11.