Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 3-year-old child in Sampson County.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on the Harnett Dunn Highway (Highway 55).
Troopers said the car was traveling north when it ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped several times into a field.
The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Betsy Johnson Hospital. Two adults and another child were also in the car and taken to WakeMed.
There is no immediate word on their conditions.
