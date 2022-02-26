Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 3-year-old child in Sampson County.The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on the Harnett Dunn Highway (Highway 55).Troopers said the car was traveling north when it ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped several times into a field.The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Betsy Johnson Hospital. Two adults and another child were also in the car and taken to WakeMed.There is no immediate word on their conditions.