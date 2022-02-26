Traffic

Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured

EMBED <>More Videos

Sampson County crash leaves 3-year-old dead, 3 others in car injured

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol said speed was a factor in a crash that killed a 3-year-old child in Sampson County.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Friday on the Harnett Dunn Highway (Highway 55).

Troopers said the car was traveling north when it ran off the road, hit a ditch and flipped several times into a field.

The 3-year-old was pronounced dead at Betsy Johnson Hospital. Two adults and another child were also in the car and taken to WakeMed.

There is no immediate word on their conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsampson countynccar crashchild deathfatal crashspeeding
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
In despair, Ukrainians in Triangle worry about family back home
Gun deaths surpass car crashes for leading cause of early deaths
Man accused of several bank robberies across Wake County arrested
Fourth arrest made in death of son of Lizard Lick Towing owner
Where's my free COVID test? Many have waited more than a month
Volunteers work to preserve a historical Black burial site in Durham
Show More
North Carolina veterans feel stress of Russian war from the sidelines
LATEST: UNC System says all campuses should be mask-optional March 7
Family dispute led to deadly Fayetteville shooting, police say
Historic nomination of Brown Jackson evokes strong reaction
NC lawmakers appeal redrawn congressional maps to U.S. Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News