Man dies while trapped in burning mobile home; arson, homicide suspected

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire burned through a mobile home, killing one person in Sampson County early Sunday morning.

Sampson County Sheriff's Office said the fire is being investigated as an arson and a homicide.

Deputies received a call about the fire around 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman who made the call in the front yard of the burning home.

The woman had visible injuries from a physical assault. She told deputies there was a man trapped inside the home.

First responders were unable to get inside the home in time to save the man.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sampson County Sheriff's Office, Sampson County Fire Marshals Office, the ATF and the SBI are all investigating the case. We're told the case is being looked at as an assault, arson and homicide.