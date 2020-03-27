Sampson County deputies identify Roseboro man killed at gas station

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has identified a man that was killed at a Roseboro gas station Thursday night.Officers responded to a shooting at the Sunoco gas station at 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr.ABC11 crews found a car shot up in the parking lot. Upon arrival, authorities found 31-year-old Damian Pittman of Roseboro shot to death inside the car.Sampson County deputies found shell casings on the ground around a car at one of the gas pumps.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.