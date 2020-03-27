Sampson County deputies identify Roseboro man killed at gas station

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's Office has identified a man that was killed at a Roseboro gas station Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Sunoco gas station at 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr.

ABC11 crews found a car shot up in the parking lot. Upon arrival, authorities found 31-year-old Damian Pittman of Roseboro shot to death inside the car.

Sampson County deputies found shell casings on the ground around a car at one of the gas pumps.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 592-4141.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sampson countydeadly shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News