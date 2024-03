Raleigh police investigate after 1 shot near community center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after a person was shot Thursday night.

It happened at or near Sanderford Road Community Center at 2623 Sanderford Road.

Officers are actively investigating.

No other details were immediately available but an ABC11 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information.

