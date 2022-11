Wake County teacher back in court on child pornography charges

A suspended Wake County teacher is due back in court on child pornography charges that involve children between 7-12 years old.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A suspended Wake County teacher is due back in court on child pornography charges.

Eric Belk, 37, of Knightdale is facing 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The alleged crimes involved children between 7-12 years old, according to warrants.

Belk's former school, Sanderson High, sent an email to parents saying the case did not involve any students at the school and did not happen at school.