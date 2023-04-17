Man charged with making school threat at Sandhills Community College

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is under arrest after allegedly making a threat against Sandhills Community College on Monday.
Sheriff Ronnie Fields said authorities received a report of a threat of mass violence made by a student to a faculty member at Larry R. Caddell Public Safety Training Center in Carthage.
Investigators arrested Caleb James Moore, 22, of Taylortown.
He was charged with one count of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and one count of felony possession of a firearm on educational property.
Moore was taken to the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance on Wednesday.