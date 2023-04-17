Man charged with making school threat at Sandhills Community College

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is under arrest after allegedly making a threat against Sandhills Community College on Monday.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said authorities received a report of a threat of mass violence made by a student to a faculty member at Larry R. Caddell Public Safety Training Center in Carthage.

Investigators arrested Caleb James Moore, 22, of Taylortown.

Caleb Moore Moore County Sheriff's Office

He was charged with one count of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and one count of felony possession of a firearm on educational property.

Moore was taken to the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance on Wednesday.