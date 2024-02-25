WATCH LIVE

19-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death outside Sanford home

Sunday, February 25, 2024 7:20PM
SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford Police arrested a man hours after a deadly weekend shooting and charged him with the murder.

Officers responded Saturday about 9:40 p.m. to the 800 block of Primrose Lane for a shooting call and found a gunshot victim on the front porch steps.

Emergency Medical Personnel rendered aid to the victim, who had been shot multiple times, but he died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Tyrese Marquel Wicker, 20, of Sanford.

About 2:30 Sunday morning, officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown Chesney, also of Sanford. Chesney was charged with murder and placed in the Lee County Jail under no bond.

No other details were immediately released.

