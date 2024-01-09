A runner's path to healing and triumph

Sarah Alfaro turned to running after the tragic loss of her cousin, but she's not on this journey alone.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Sarah Alfaro is lacing up for the Chevron Houston Marathon, marking a significant milestone in her journey as an advocate for mental health.

Alfaro turned to running after the death of her cousin to suicide, a tragedy that spurred her to address the often-taboo subject of mental health in the Hispanic community.

"I found myself running outside, really connecting with myself and I found myself crying many times during my run, realizing that was helping me through the grief," Alfaro said.

Supported by Latinas Run Houston, she transformed her grief into a powerful source of strength and growth. Beyond personal healing, Alfaro is inspiring her own family to embrace a healthier lifestyle, encouraging them to participate in their first 5Ks.

As a physical therapist, she also champions the benefits of physical activity for mental well-being among her patients.