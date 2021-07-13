SAS 'not for sale,' CEO says in internal memo

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- SAS Institute apparently is not for sale.On Monday, reports surfaced that software company Broadcom was in talks to buy Cary-based SAS, a potential move that could affect thousands of workers across the Triangle.The Wall Street Journal reported that the move could happen in the coming weeks.But Tuesday, a message from SAS CEO James Goodnight to employees said the company is "not for sale."SAS is one of the largest employers in the Triangle.Estimates are that SAS would be valued at between $15 billion and $20 billion.A SAS spokesperson confirmed to ABC11 that Goodnight sent a message to all employees in which he said "we are not up for sale.""SAS remains focused on furthering innovation to serve our customers," the spokesperson added.