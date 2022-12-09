Missing VA K-9 officer 'Gunner' reunited with handler

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A missing K-9 officer was glad to see its handler after getting lost during training at Kings Mountain State Park.

K-9 officer Gunner jerked away from his handler and ran off into the woods at Kings Mountain State Park around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to York County Sheriff's Office.

Gunner was taking part in K-9 Bloodhound team training in York County, South Carolina that took palce this week. Teams from across the southeast go to Kings Mountain State Park to hone skills in tracking.

Dozens of officers helped find Gunner almost a day later and as you can imagine was very cold, wet and hungry.

He has since been reunited with his handler.