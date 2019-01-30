SC teen fakes kidnapping to get $130 from mom, deputies say

Sumter County, South Carolina deputies say 19-year-old Emmanuel Franklin tried to extort money from his own mother by telling her he'd been kidnapped.Authorities said he told her the kidnappers would kill him unless she paid them money. Franklin in now being charged with blackmail after he admitted he made up the story.Franklin's mother told deputies she received a call from her son and an unknown man. She said the unknown man reportedly demanded she put $130 in a mailbox or her son would be killed.According to an incident report, the address of the mailbox is the home of Franklin's father.