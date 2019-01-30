SC teen fakes kidnapping to get $130 from mom, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

A 19-year-old tried to extort money from his own mother by telling her he'd been kidnapped.

By
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WTVD) --
Sumter County, South Carolina deputies say 19-year-old Emmanuel Franklin tried to extort money from his own mother by telling her he'd been kidnapped.

Authorities said he told her the kidnappers would kill him unless she paid them money. Franklin in now being charged with blackmail after he admitted he made up the story.

Franklin's mother told deputies she received a call from her son and an unknown man. She said the unknown man reportedly demanded she put $130 in a mailbox or her son would be killed.

According to an incident report, the address of the mailbox is the home of Franklin's father.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
kidnappingscammoneySouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigating after man pulled from quarry
Dangerously cold temperatures revisit the Triangle tonight
Recovery a 'slow process' for Raleigh officer shot multiple times, RPD says
Apex man upset after police bullet is fired into his apartment
Durham neighbors frustrated after vandals smash car windows
NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount
Roanoke Rapids police chief ousted
McCrory, McIntyre to teach politics, leadership at UNC
Show More
Durham jail program creates high school graduates and hope
911 dispatcher hailed a hero after delivering baby
Raleigh restaurant offers employment for women coming out of a crisis
Downtown Raleigh development boasts $2 billion worth of investments
New policy gives Army, Fort Bragg fathers more parental leave
More News