Parents of teen hit, killed in Holly Springs set up scholarship through LGBT Center of Raleigh in Scout's name

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two days after a 14-year-old was hit and killed on Highway 55 in Holly Springs, a scholarship was announced in the teen's honor.
According to the LGBT Center of Raleigh, Scout Undercoffer's parents reached out to set up a scholarship fund in their child's name.
"Scout was about to be one of the world's most fierce LGBT advocates," Scout's mother told the LGBT Center of Raleigh.
"We grieve the untimely loss of this young person, a champion for equity, and a compassionate soul," the LGBT Center said in a Facebook post.
Scout was hit and killed around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Somerset Farm Drive.
People who live in the area told ABC11 the road is dangerous because there are no crosswalks.
"It's devastating because I always warn my son about this road and going across the street to the gas station or McDonald's is just dangerous," said Erika Kiesenhofer. "I tell him never go past this sidewalk and go on 55, it's 55 mph and people are going 60 if not more. There's no crosswalks. There's nothing so it's just an accident waiting to happen."
In an email statement, Holly Grove Principal Janiece Dilts called Scout "a wonderful person."
Donations to the LGBT Center of Raleigh can be made through the website donations page by typing "Scout" in the "In Honor of" section. If you wish to donate by check, write "Scout's Scholarship Fund" on the memo line.
