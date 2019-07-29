School bus driver suspected of setting up hit on student, Durham Police say

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police said they believe a school bus driver may have ordered someone to shoot a 17-year-old Northern High School student.

The story unfolded on May 29 near the Dearborn Drive and Old Oxford Road in north Durham.

According to a search warrant the teen had just gotten off the bus when gunfire rang out from some nearby bushes.

Bullets hit the family's home. But the teen was not injured.

Investigators said they believe his school bus driver may have coordinated the attack while driving the bus.

Authorities wrote in the search warrant that the bus driver had gotten into a fight with one of the boy's relatives before the shooting.

Police said security video from school bus No. 611 show the bus driver exchange derogatory words with the teenager before the shooting.

According to investigators, the video also shows the driver texting throughout the bus route and just as the student gets off the bus.

Police said the bus driver never reported the shooting.

Durham Public Schools said the substitute driver was fired the following day for not reporting the incident and for texting and driving.

The driver had been employed with the school district since September.

DPS released this statement:

"Our bus drivers as a group are committed to keeping students safe on the road and at bus stops. We will not accept any conduct by a school bus driver that does not uphold this commitment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham public schoolsschool busgun violenceshootingbus driverstudent safety
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Warrants: Cary couple exposed grandchildren to mold, feces in home
'Pink Lady Bandit' and accomplice arrested in Charlotte
18-year-old cyclist crashes, dies on Raleigh greenway
NC State corpse plant expected to bloom by end of the week
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for Holiday Express at Pullen Park
Show More
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Double meteor shower! How to watch Monday's sky spectacle
Raleigh man shot, killed at Durham apartment complex
Father killed, son injured in NC 540 crash near Cary
More TOP STORIES News