Child aiming gun at trees shot Moore Co. school bus while students onboard; man charged: Sheriff

Parents and students may see extra officers along their bus route Wednesday. This comes after a Pinecrest High School bus was struck by a bullet shot Tuesday.

Moore County School Police and Moore County Public Schools have concluded their investigation into school bus being struck by a bullet while students were onboard. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon while a Pinecrest High School bus was taking students home. No one on the bus was injured.

Thursday, Moore County School Police (MCSP) shared more details about the incident. They said the driver heard what sounded like a gunshot while a student was exiting the bus at the intersection of R Sands and Pinebluff Lake Road. The driver didn't immediately see damage to the bus and at the next stop on Countryside Driver, evacuated the bus of all five remaining students and the bus monitor called 911, MCS said.

While waiting for deputies to respond, one of the students noticed a bullet hole through a passenger window about four rows from the back of the bus. The bullet was lodged in the ceiling of the bus.

The investigation determined that the bullet was a ricochet from a firearm being used by a juvenile who was aiming the weapon at trees. As stated previously, the bus was not the intended target. The firearm belonged to a family member of the child and had not been secured properly in the home.

The child who shot the bus is not a Moore County Schools student.

The bus driver drove the usual route the next day with MCS Police escort to reassure parents and passengers.

On Wednesday, October 5, the sheriff's charged David Locklear, 62, of Pinebluff, with one count of misdemeanor storage of firearms to protect minors. The case against the juvenile has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.