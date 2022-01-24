Schools across Wake and neighboring counties closed Monday due to icy roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Schools are announcing closures, delays, and remote learning days for Monday due to icy roads throughout central North Carolina.North Carolina's largest school district, Wake County Public School System, will be off closed Monday January 24 due to icy conditions of secondary roads and possible refreezing overnight.Durham Public Schools along with Edgecombe, Lee, Franklin, Chatham and Granville counties will have a remote learning day Monday due to the icy conditions.Johnston County Public Schools will also be closed Monday and operate under Condition Three.Many other school systems and universities have announced closings or delays. Check the link below for full details.for a full list of school and business closings in the region.If you are in charge of closings for a school of business, the only way to report your organization's closing or delay to ABC11 is byThe phone system that was used in the past is not operational. Your ID code from the phone system remains the same and it also serves as your Pass Code into the online system.If you would like to register your organization with ABC11, please email the following information to closingcenter@abc11mail.com. Please do not mail closing information to this email address.Organization Name:Type of Organization: (school, church, business, day care, government office)Mailing Address:Organization's Phone Number:Contact Person:Contact's Email:Contact's Mobile Phone: