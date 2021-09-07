RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement will swarm a Raleigh middle school on Tuesday, but it is all part of a training exercise.
A week after a 15-year-old student was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, Wake County Sheriff's Office is being proactive and making sure its deputies are prepared for a worst-case scenario.
Officials said the rapid deployment training Tuesday will take place at Ligon Middle School.
The training, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will prepare the participants for any type of active shooter situation inside schools.
All 23 of Wake County's school resource officers will participate in this training exercise.
Last week, in addition to the fatal school shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, a 16-year-old brought two guns to Enloe High School and another student was injured in a shooter at New Hanover High School in Wilmington.
School shooter training set to happen at Raleigh middle school
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News