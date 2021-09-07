School shooter training set to happen at Raleigh middle school

EMBED <>More Videos

School shooter training happening at Raleigh middle school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement will swarm a Raleigh middle school on Tuesday, but it is all part of a training exercise.

A week after a 15-year-old student was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, Wake County Sheriff's Office is being proactive and making sure its deputies are prepared for a worst-case scenario.

Officials said the rapid deployment training Tuesday will take place at Ligon Middle School.

The training, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., will prepare the participants for any type of active shooter situation inside schools.

All 23 of Wake County's school resource officers will participate in this training exercise.

Last week, in addition to the fatal school shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, a 16-year-old brought two guns to Enloe High School and another student was injured in a shooter at New Hanover High School in Wilmington.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyschool shootingeducationschool safetypublic schoolwake county schools
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Long lines expected today at COVID testing sites
6-year-old girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park
North Carolina's COVID-19 workplace complaints quadrupled in August
Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia will be removed Wednesday
Home improvement project paid for but not completed
Wake parents call for more equitable COVID rules, funding at schools
Show More
After 4 months, mover finally delivers belongings to Wake Co. family
Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
North Carolina lottery BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket begins Tuesday
UNC doctor predicts COVID surge after Labor Day
3 children among 6 people hospitalized after serious crash in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News