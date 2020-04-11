volcano

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano shoots ash, lava

By Enda Tarigan
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 1,640 feet into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level 2 alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported. The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencevolcanou.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VOLCANO
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
Nik Wallenda says he feels 'relief' after volcano high wire stunt
Nik Wallenda walks 1,800 feet across active volcano in Nicaragua
Everything to know about Nik Wallenda volcano high wire special
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 cases in NC jump 400 to 4,312; 80 deaths reported
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
Presiding Bishop offers hope for churchgoers during COVID-19 pandemic
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Raleigh couple possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Fayetteville Hardee's
Storms could move in on Easter Sunday
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
Show More
Boris Johnson makes 'very good progress' in London hospital
Testing for COVID-19 spikes but NC still lags behind other states
$100 roll of toilet paper among the 1,200 price gouging complaints
Autism Awareness Month during the COVID-19 pandemic
Restaurants offering to-go Easter meals
More TOP STORIES News